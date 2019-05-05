Kriti Sanon enjoys Goa vacation with 'soul sisters'

Mumbai: Away from hectic shooting schedules and the prying eyes of the paparazzi, actress Kriti Sanon took a fulfilling vacation in Goa with two of her friends, whom she calls soul sisters.

"My soul sisters! Time just flies when I'm with you both... A much much-needed getaway," she wrote on Instagram, tagging her friends Ayushi Tayal and Kriti Baveja.

"Celebration, endless conversations, nostalgic music, getting ready in the same room, borrowing each other's stuff, capturing every moment, walking on the beach, and then randomly lying down to look up at the stars, kiddish games in the pool to terribly failed boomerangs, sunset with Mimosa and not to forget..awesome food!! Life's good," added the actress.

Her post suggested how she enjoys soaking in the normal joys of life.

"I love how we can just chat and chat and chat and also are comfortable being silent just listening to our favorite songs mixed with the sound of the waves... That's what I'll miss the most! Until next time girls. Love you both."

Recently seen in a "Kalank" song, Kriti's upcoming projects include "Arjun Patiala", "Housefull 4" and "Panipat".