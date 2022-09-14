Kriti Sanon goes on family vacay after winning Filmfare Award

New Delhi: The young star of the Hindi film industry, Kriti Sanon, started out as an outsider trying to make a name in the industry eight years ago, and today is among B-town's leading ladies, shining bright in her achievements. After a stupendous win at the awards, she finally took a vacation after years to celebrate the mega achievement.

A source close to the actress shared, "Kriti has been dreaming of this moment ever since she even thought of being an actor, so when she finally won Best Actress, she was ecstatic and literally planned a last minute vacation to celebrate the dream come true with her family and close ones."

The source adds, "Kriti has taken a vacation after a really long. She has been shooting non-stop for atleast four years without any holidays but after she won the award, she decided to just go for it."

The idea of a vacation might have come from the actress's mother, who had also recently penned an emotional note for her daughter, who had just won the Filmfare award in the Best Actress category. She wrote, "Distance could not stop us from sharing the happy moment of having another black lady in your hand, this time for the Filmfare best actress . I’m so so happy and proud my girl. Surely many more of such glorious moments will come your way . let’s celebrate this with the much needed vacation and family time in France kritisanon @nupursanon @rahulsanon".

Kriti's next film lineup holds great promise for maintaining her lucky streak after she demonstrated her acting prowess with a pivotal role in Mimi. Bhediya, Shehzada, Ganapath, and Adipurush are some of the most eagerly awaited movies in recent memory. Kriti will play a completely different character in a movie with Anurag Kashyap, which is also in the works for the star.