Kriti Sanon joins KOO app, gets over 20K followers in just a week!

New Delhi: Mimi star Kriti Sanon recently joined the KOO app and has got over 20,000 followers on India’s own social media platform within just a week.

About two weeks ago, her co-star and friend, Tiger Shroff had taken his fans by surprise by joining the microblogging platform and received an overwhelming response. Fast on the heels of Kriti Sanon joining KOO, at least four of her fan clubs also created their handles on the platform - @FAN_OF_KS, @Kriti_Sanon_FC, @kritsaffection, @team_kritian.

Kriti Sanon announced her arrival on the platform with an evocative photograph of her eyes and a shoutout to her fans on other social media platforms about her presence on KOO. More recently, a beautiful photograph of the actor received over 1,700 likes. Kriti will use Koo to connect with her fans in multiple languages.

The actress recently had a super hit, Mimi, which earned her appreciation from critics and fans as well.

On the work front, she is now working with South actor Prabhas and Sunny Singh, preparing for the release of the magnum opus drama, Adipurush.