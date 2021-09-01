हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon joins KOO app, gets over 20K followers in just a week!

Kriti Sanon recently had a super hit, Mimi, which earned her appreciation from critics and fans as well. 

Kriti Sanon joins KOO app, gets over 20K followers in just a week!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mimi star Kriti Sanon recently joined the KOO app and has got over 20,000 followers on India’s own social media platform within just a week. 

About two weeks ago, her co-star and friend, Tiger Shroff had taken his fans by surprise by joining the microblogging platform and received an overwhelming response. Fast on the heels of Kriti Sanon joining KOO, at least four of her fan clubs also created their handles on the platform - @FAN_OF_KS, @Kriti_Sanon_FC, @kritsaffection, @team_kritian.

Kriti Sanon announced her arrival on the platform with an evocative photograph of her eyes and a shoutout to her fans on other social media platforms about her presence on KOO. More recently, a beautiful photograph of the actor received over 1,700 likes. Kriti will use Koo to connect with her fans in multiple languages.

The actress recently had a super hit, Mimi, which earned her appreciation from critics and fans as well. 

On the work front, she is now working with South actor Prabhas and Sunny Singh, preparing for the release of the magnum opus drama, Adipurush.

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti Sanonkoo appGanapathTiger Shroffheropanti 2Mimi
Next
Story

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's heartwarming posts on their ‘Maa’ Prakash Kaur’s birthday is unmissable!

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Terrorists' movement rise at LoC after Taliban-occupied Afghanistan