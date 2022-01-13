Kriti Sanon recalls discussing Raabta failure over a glass of wine with Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were great friends. The two had starred together in Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Raabta’ in 2017 and were even rumoured to be dating at the time. ‘Raabta’ showed great chemistry between Kriti and Sushant but was a box office failure. The romantic drama with fantasy elements also failed to impress the critics. The ‘Mimi’ actress in an interview recalled, how she and SSR ruminated the film’s failure with Dinesh over a bottle of wine.

“It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!'” the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress told Film Companion.

Kriti also emphasized the need to accept one’s failure and said, “You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

On the work front, Kriti has her kitty full with various projects. The actress will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey', Tiger Shroff in ‘Ganapath’ Kartik Aaryan in ‘Shehzada’ and Varun Dhawan in 'Adipurush'. She also plays the role of Sita in Om Raut’s magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.