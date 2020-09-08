हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shares mantra, urges fans not to treat it as 'cryptic' post

Kriti has been sharing her thoughts on social media for a while now. Recently, people treated one of her posts as "cryptic" and linked it with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti Sanon shares mantra, urges fans not to treat it as &#039;cryptic&#039; post
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kritisanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon on Monday penned her mantra on Instagram, and urged people not to consider it a cryptic post.

"My mantra. P.S.: This is not a 'cryptic' post! It isn't for or against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines!

"I write because I like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What you interpret actually depends on you, and not me," she wrote.

"You can never please anyone, So don't even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You'll find the peace in any storm," Kriti's mantra read.

Kriti has been sharing her thoughts on social media for a while now. Recently, people treated one of her posts as "cryptic" and linked it with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Kriti Sanon Sushant Singh Rajput
