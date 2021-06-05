हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KRK

KRK calls 'friend' Arjun Kapoor the 'only real mard', thanks him for the phone call!

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity KRK. 

KRK calls &#039;friend&#039; Arjun Kapoor the &#039;only real mard&#039;, thanks him for the phone call!

New Delhi: Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is unstoppable on Twitter. After Salman Khan slapped a defamation suit on him, there has been a flood of tweets from the KRK side making various allegations and claims. 

KRK in his latest tweet thanked actor Arjun Kapoor. His surprising tweet reads: Thank you so much 
@arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity KRK. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

An official statement from Salman Khan's legal team reads that because Kamaal R Khan tried to defame the actor by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud, Salman Khan decided to take a legal course of action against the controversial celebrity.

Previously, KRK shared a picture of the legal notice along with a series of tweets, justifying his job of movie reviews.

KRK even requested Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan to ask his son to not proceed with the case. 

 

