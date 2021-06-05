KRK calls 'friend' Arjun Kapoor the 'only real mard', thanks him for the phone call!

New Delhi: Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is unstoppable on Twitter. After Salman Khan slapped a defamation suit on him, there has been a flood of tweets from the KRK side making various allegations and claims.

KRK in his latest tweet thanked actor Arjun Kapoor. His surprising tweet reads: Thank you so much

@arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film.

Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity KRK. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

An official statement from Salman Khan's legal team reads that because Kamaal R Khan tried to defame the actor by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud, Salman Khan decided to take a legal course of action against the controversial celebrity.

Previously, KRK shared a picture of the legal notice along with a series of tweets, justifying his job of movie reviews.

KRK even requested Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan to ask his son to not proceed with the case.