After feud with Salman Khan, KRK takes U-turn on Govinda, says 'was not talking about you'

New Delhi: Kamaal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK is prone to controversies. After Salman Khan slapped a legal suit of defamation on him, the former has been on a tweet attack.

After the ongoing hullaballoo, KRK took to Twitter and dropped a tweet allegedly thanking Govinda for his love and support. However, soon actor Govinda reacted to it saying he is not in touch with KRK for years and the person mentioned in the latter's tweet could be someone else with the same name, as he is not tagged in it.

Now, this is what it exactly turned out to be. KRK recently clarified that the tweet was not for actor Govinda but one of his friends whose real name is Govinda. He wrote: Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you.

Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2021

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity KRK. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

An official statement from Salman Khan's legal team reads that because Kamaal R Khan tried to defame the actor by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud, Salman Khan decided to take a legal course of action against the controversial celebrity.

Previously, KRK shared a picture of the legal notice along with a series of tweets, justifying his job of movie reviews.

KRK even requested Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan to ask his son to not proceed with the case.

This is not the first time that KRK has courted controversy. On several occasions, he has been in the news for calling out on various celebs.