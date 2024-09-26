Mumbai: Several TV actors have spoken about the hectic work schedules that affect their mental health and take a toll on their physical health too. And now Krystle D'Souza who earned all the fame by working in television spoke about how she worked for wee hours and there was a time when she even fainted multiple times on the set.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in her latest interview, Krystle said, "I started with Rs. 2,500 per day. There were no rules back then that said that the shooting needed to stop after 12 hours. Even governing bodies like CINTAA wouldn’t get involved. I have even shot for 60 hours non-stop. We used to shoot every day because the telecast would either be for the same day or the next."

Krystle further added, "Yes, I have. I’ve even fainted on set many times. They would call for an ambulance, put me on an IV drip, give me medicines, and then I’d be back to the set. There was no time to go to the hospital. (laughs) They’d bring the hospital to the set and fix you up in an ambulance. It was taking a toll on me, and anyway I wasn’t able to keep up".

Krystle even added that she owes her success to Ektaa R Kapoor who gave her the first break in the industry.