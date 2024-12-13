Kubbra Sait Applauds Ananya Panday For Speaking Her Heart On Talk Show

New Delhi: Kubbra Sait praised actress Ananya Panday for candidly embracing her emotions. Ananya recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she shared her tendency to wear her heart on her sleeve, earning heartfelt appreciation from Kubbra.

Known for her bold persona and unapologetic authenticity, Actress Kubbra Sait remains an inspiring voice in Indian cinema, consistently uplifting and applauding others with genuine admiration.

Sharing Ananya's video on social media, Kubbra wrote a heartfelt note for Ananya Panday

The note reads, "Dearest @ananyapanday, it don't matter if you are 20-whatever-old or blah... just continue to be you... coz the reward in the end is you knowing you did best and were truthful and honest to your own self.

MORE POWER TO YOUR BIG HEART and GO GET BIGGER SLEEVES!

Signed,

40 Year BIG HEART."

Actress Ananya Panday also reshared Kubbra's story and response, "Kubraaaaa! So sweet Big love to you,"

Kubbra’s message is a testament to her commitment to fostering camaraderie and empowerment among women. This gesture exemplifies the strong bond and solidarity that exists within the entertainment industry, where experienced artists like Kubbra Sait actively support and mentor rising talents like Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday has made significant strides beyond her acting career by creating a community called "So Positive." This initiative aims to foster kindness and create safe spaces for real and uplifting conversations.

Ananya has also launched a podcast under the same name, where she delves into the intricate relationship between mental health and social media.

The podcast features candid discussions with social media influencers, exploring topics like 'cyberbullying', 'addiction', and 'digital detox,' and offers practical strategies for maintaining mental balance in a hyperconnected world.

Kubbra further reflects the mutual respect and affection between the two actresses. Such interactions not only strengthen the sense of togetherness within the industry but also serve as an inspiring example across all spheres.

Kubbra, known for her raw and unfiltered self-expression, consistently addresses important issues and champions voices that resonate with her. Her steadfast support for young talents highlights the value of mentorship and solidarity, establishing her as a true role model for women uplifting women.

On professional front, Kubbra Sait recently starred in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela on Jio Cinema, while Ananya Panday appeared in CTRL on Netflix.