Kylie Jenner dresses daughter Stormi as mini version of her for Halloween

Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles: Reality television personality Kylie Jenner dressed up her daughter Stormi as a mini version of her, for the 2019 Met Ball dress for Halloween.

Kylie dressed Stormi in a fitted lavender Versace dress with puffy purple feather sleeves and a flesh-toned bodysuit. She even copied the lilac wig and her sparkly purse to complete the look.

"My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" Kylie captioned a few pictures of Stormi in the tiny dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My baby!!!!!!!!  i cant handle this!!!!

A post shared by Kylie  (@kyliejenner) on

She also went all out on her own costume this year, dressing up with best friend Anastasia "Stassie"

In the past, Stormi and Jenner have worn matching pink butterfly costumes and also dressed up together as a thunderstorm.

Stormi was the lightning bolt while Kylie was the cloud.

 

