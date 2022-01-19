Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan wakes up post midnight, shares what has not changed about Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta has worked with numerous A-listers in her more than two decades-long career including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt among others. The former Miss Universe has now shared a scoop of something that has not changed in these actors over the years.

Talking about Salman Khan with whom she has featured in films like ‘No Entry’ (2005) and ‘Partner’ (2007) she revealed Bollywood Hungama, “ “He still calls post midnight, Salman tabhi udhta hai, uske phone calls tabhi aate hain (Salman wakes up at midnight, his phone calls come post midnight)."

When asked about Akshay Kumar, Lara sighed, “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.” The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in 2003 with ‘Andaaz’. She has featured in other films too with the actor.

On Sanjay Dutt, with whom Lara worked in 2006 film Zinda, she revealed, “He is still very shy whenever he meets you, very reserved.”

Lara is currently busy promoting her latest web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ that stars her along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Naseeruddin Shah and is available on ZEE5 for streaming.

She was last seen in silver-screen on Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ in 2021. The actress essayed the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the movie.