हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan wakes up post midnight, shares what has not changed about Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

Lara is currently busy promoting her latest web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ that streams on ZEE5.

Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan wakes up post midnight, shares what has not changed about Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta has worked with numerous  A-listers in her more than two decades-long career including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt among others. The former Miss Universe has now shared a scoop of something that has not changed in these actors over the years.

Talking about Salman Khan with whom she has featured in films like ‘No Entry’ (2005) and ‘Partner’ (2007) she revealed Bollywood Hungama, “ “He still calls post midnight, Salman tabhi udhta hai, uske phone calls tabhi aate hain (Salman wakes up at midnight, his phone calls come post midnight)."

Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan habit

When asked about Akshay Kumar, Lara sighed, “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.” The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in 2003 with ‘Andaaz’. She has featured in other films too with the actor.

On Sanjay Dutt, with whom Lara worked in 2006 film Zinda, she revealed, “He is still very shy whenever he meets you, very reserved.”

Lara is currently busy promoting her latest web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ that stars her along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Naseeruddin Shah and is available on ZEE5 for streaming.

She was last seen in silver-screen on Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ in 2021. The actress essayed the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the movie.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lara DuttaSalman KhanAkshay KumarSanjay DuttSoha Ali KhanZEE5Kaun Banegi ShikharwatiNasseruddin Shah
Next
Story

Esha Gupta shocks fans with a hot topless photo, internet has a meltdown!

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Breaking News: Threat of a major terrorist attack on 26 January