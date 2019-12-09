Lata Mangeshkar back home, 'overjoyed' Dilip Kumar tweets on hearing good news

New Delhi: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after spending 28 days there. She was rushed to the hospital on November 11, 2019, after she complained of breathlessness.

Fans of the singer are happy to know that Lata Mangeshkar is back home now and has even tweeted after feeling a little better. She thanked her ocean of well-wishers and fans who prayed for her healthy recovery.

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Namaskaar,

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter and wished 'chhoti behn' Lata Mangeshkar on her improved health. He wrote: “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata”

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019

Dilip Kumar also shared a beautiful unseen picture with the doyenne of music in Hindi film industry. Wife and veteran actress Saira Banu can also be seen in the picture.

Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated by a team of expert doctors, whom she thanked in her tweet.

Several prominent political personalities and Bollywood celebrities visited the legendary singer in hospital and others prayed for her speedy recovery.