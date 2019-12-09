हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar back home, 'overjoyed' Dilip Kumar tweets on hearing good news

Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated by a team of expert doctors, whom she thanked in her tweet.

Lata Mangeshkar back home, &#039;overjoyed&#039; Dilip Kumar tweets on hearing good news
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after spending 28 days there. She was rushed to the hospital on November 11, 2019, after she complained of breathlessness.

Fans of the singer are happy to know that Lata Mangeshkar is back home now and has even tweeted after feeling a little better. She thanked her ocean of well-wishers and fans who prayed for her healthy recovery.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter and wished 'chhoti behn' Lata Mangeshkar on her improved health. He wrote: “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata”

Dilip Kumar also shared a beautiful unseen picture with the doyenne of music in Hindi film industry. Wife and veteran actress Saira Banu can also be seen in the picture.

Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated by a team of expert doctors, whom she thanked in her tweet.

Several prominent political personalities and Bollywood celebrities visited the legendary singer in hospital and others prayed for her speedy recovery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Lata MangeshkarDilip Kumarlata mangeshkar health updatePneumonia
Next
Story

Sapna Choudhary slays in her desi queen avatar – Check latest pics

Must Watch

PT15M49S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day