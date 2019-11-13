close

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Waiting for her to get back home, says family

The singer was reportedly admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday.

New Delhi: The legendary singger Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on the wee hours on Monday (November 11, 2019) after she complained of breathlessness. The Nightingale of India suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital.

Her family has released a fresh statement updating fans about the health of the singer. “Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers.  We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can  be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy”, said a family member.

Earlier, conflicting reports of her health created a panic on social media and soon a statement was released clarifying that the 90-year-old singer is recovering well and the condition is stable.

The singer was reportedly admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery.

A few days back, Lata Mangeshkar, who is active on Twitter had wished Padmini Kolhapure for her upcoming movie 'Panipat'.

Several celebrities flocked social media and prayed for the singer's good health.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

 

 

