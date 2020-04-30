हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Lata Mangeshkar mourns Rishi Kapoor's demise, shares childhood pic with actor

The doyen of music in India, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and mourned the thespian's death along with an old black and white picture which Rishi Kapoor had sent her a few days back.

New Delhi: The Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter after the shocking news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death engulfed a sense of gloom on social media. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night and breathed his last on April 30 at 8.45 am (Thursday).

He was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

An ocean of celebrities, fans and political leaders have thronged social media to express their grief over Rishi Kapoor's demise. 

The doyen of music in India, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and mourned the thespian's death along with an old black and white picture which Rishi Kapoor had sent her a few days back. 

Rishi Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema remains unmatched and the void created by his absence can never be filled again.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Rishi Kapoor
