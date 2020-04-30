Lata Mangeshkar mourns Rishi Kapoor's demise, shares childhood pic with actor

New Delhi: The Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter after the shocking news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death engulfed a sense of gloom on social media. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night and breathed his last on April 30 at 8.45 am (Thursday).

He was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

An ocean of celebrities, fans and political leaders have thronged social media to express their grief over Rishi Kapoor's demise.

The doyen of music in India, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and mourned the thespian's death along with an old black and white picture which Rishi Kapoor had sent her a few days back.

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema remains unmatched and the void created by his absence can never be filled again.

May his soul rest in peace!