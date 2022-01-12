Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU for 10-12 days, has COVID and pneumonia both: Doctor

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19. She is currently in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and doctor Pratit Samdhani, treating her, informed ANI that the veteran singer is battling COVID and pneumonia both.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/Z0e3KUip4g — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, her niece Rachna told ANI: "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna to ANI

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, has been diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia, followed by which she was rushed to the hospital.

The doyen of singing was earlier admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019, after she complained of breathlessness. She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital.

The iconic singer became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.