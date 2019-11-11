close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. The singer complained of difficulty in breathing. Her condition is said to be critical.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. The singer complained of difficulty in breathing. Her condition is said to be critical.

As per sources, Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital at 1:30 am on Monday. She was under the senior medical advisor Farokh E Udwadia.

On Sunday, the Queen of melody tweeted her niece Padmini Kolhapure's look as Gopika Bai from Panipat and showered praise on her.

Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, 2019.

Mangeshkar began her glorious career in 1943 at the age of 13. Her first song was  'Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari' for Marathi film "Kiti Hasaal'. She forayed into Bollywood with the song 'Paa laagu kar jori re' for Vasant Joglekar's movie 'Aap Ki Seva Mein'.

Tags:
Lata Mangeshkarlata mangeshkar hospitalisedBollywood singer
Next
Story

Jennifer Aniston credits 'Friends' for her success

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Congress to take decision on Maharashtra government formation with Shiv Sena