Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. The singer complained of difficulty in breathing. Her condition is said to be critical.

As per sources, Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital at 1:30 am on Monday. She was under the senior medical advisor Farokh E Udwadia.

On Sunday, the Queen of melody tweeted her niece Padmini Kolhapure's look as Gopika Bai from Panipat and showered praise on her.

Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun. pic.twitter.com/bTZJMUjdYq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 10, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, 2019.

Mangeshkar began her glorious career in 1943 at the age of 13. Her first song was 'Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari' for Marathi film "Kiti Hasaal'. She forayed into Bollywood with the song 'Paa laagu kar jori re' for Vasant Joglekar's movie 'Aap Ki Seva Mein'.