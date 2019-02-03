हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lisa Haydon to turn showstopper at LFW

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon, who will turn showstopper for designer Shriya Som here on Sunday, says it is always exciting for her to be back where she started her journey from.

"It always feels great to be back on the runway, where I started my career. Of course getting to open and close fashion shows for designers, the love never gets old for me as fashion always holds a special place in my heart and remains a passion.

"I can't wait to walk for Shriya Som in her stunning new collection," Lisa said in a statement.

Som's collection for free-spirited soul will have ruching, pre-pleated raffles and raffia as elements.

