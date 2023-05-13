Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement Live Updates: Guests Arrive For Ceremony
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chaddha will exchange the rings today in presence of their friends and family members in Delhi today.
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chaddha on Saturday (May 13). The duo will exchange the rings at Kapurthala House in Connaught place. The ceremony is reportedly expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will reportedly be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra will also be joining the celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to attend the ceremony. A few big names from the showbiz industry are also expected to attend the function.
Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted arriving at Connaught Place's Kapurthala House to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha's engagement.
Celeb-favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra was spotted at Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place to attend Parineti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha' engagement ceremony.
Giani Harpreet Singh To Conduct Engagement Ceremony
Giani Harpreet Singh ji was captured arriving at Kapurthala House, the engagement venue of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha. As per reports, he will conduct the engagement ceremony of the couple.
Raghav Chadha's Delhi Residence Decked Up
AAP leader Raghav Chadha's house was decked up with lights and flowers ahead of his engagement to Parineeti Chopra at Kapurthala House in Delhi today.
Priyanka Chopra, who landed in Delhi on Saturday morning, gave a glimpse of the outfit she is going to wear at her sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement today.
Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted by the shutterbugs at Delhi airport on May 13 morning. She kept her look casual and carried a black hat and sunglasses.