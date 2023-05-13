Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement Live Updates: Guests Arrive For Ceremony

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chaddha on Saturday (May 13). The duo will exchange the rings at Kapurthala House in Connaught place. The ceremony is reportedly expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will reportedly be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra will also be joining the celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to attend the ceremony. A few big names from the showbiz industry are also expected to attend the function.