Live: CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case? Verdict by SC on Rhea Chakraborty's plea today

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 09:24
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Bihar Police to the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. The verdict is likely to be pronounced around 11 am. The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.

The CBI later registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with Sushant's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

19 August 2020, 09:24 AM

Meanwhile, Niraj Singh Babloo, a BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, has claimed that witnesses in the actor's death case are being threatened and might be killed.

19 August 2020, 09:19 AM

"Even after Sushant's death, the police behaved carelessly. There was no restriction on the movement of the people, the building (Sushant`s residence) was also not sealed," said Singh

19 August 2020, 09:19 AM

Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s father on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly, reports ANI.

19 August 2020, 08:30 AM

Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

19 August 2020, 08:30 AM

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy would deliver the judgement.

19 August 2020, 08:29 AM

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

