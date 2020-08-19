Live: CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case? Verdict by SC on Rhea Chakraborty's plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Bihar Police to the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. The verdict is likely to be pronounced around 11 am. The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.

The CBI later registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with Sushant's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide.

