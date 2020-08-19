Live: CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case? Verdict by SC on Rhea Chakraborty's plea today

19 August 2020, 09:24 AM
Meanwhile, Niraj Singh Babloo, a BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, has claimed that witnesses in the actor's death case are being threatened and might be killed.
19 August 2020, 09:19 AM
"Even after Sushant's death, the police behaved carelessly. There was no restriction on the movement of the people, the building (Sushant`s residence) was also not sealed," said Singh
19 August 2020, 09:19 AM
Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s father on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly, reports ANI.
19 August 2020, 08:30 AM
Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.
19 August 2020, 08:30 AM
A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy would deliver the judgement.
19 August 2020, 08:29 AM
The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.