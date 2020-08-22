Live: AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports

New Delhi: The CBI officials have begun the investigation in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Mumbai. A day before, they interrogated actor's cook Neeraj and quizzed him on many important details pertaining to June 13 and 14, reportedly. The cook was questioned for several hours by the CBI SIT team.

According to reports, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team led by doctor Sudhir Gupta will analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports and the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) will do other parts like the recreation of the sequence, evidence collection, and study of evidence.

Earlier on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

