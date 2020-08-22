Live: AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports

22 August 2020, 11:35 AM
The CBI officials have reached Cooper Hospital to meet the doctors who signed Sushant's autopsy report.
22 August 2020, 11:08 AM
Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area.
One ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), earlier today by Delhi Police Special Cell. pic.twitter.com/q1uodH5cYJ
22 August 2020, 10:59 AM
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, to give medico-legal opinion. (Read full story here)
22 August 2020, 10:22 AM
The AIIMS forensic HOD Dr. Sudhir Gupta told Zee News, "I have received a request from CBI. The agency is in the process of procuring all documents and evidence. They may be sterilising all the copies."
Regarding Sushant's post mortem report, he said, "I m not going by what is in circulation. I have asked CBI to send me a soft copy. Have formed a team of 5 doctors - we will analyze all the papers here first. We may go to Mumbai on Wednesday or Thursday."