Live: AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 11:35
Comments |

New Delhi: The CBI officials have begun the investigation in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in Mumbai. A day before, they interrogated actor's cook Neeraj and quizzed him on many important details pertaining to June 13 and 14, reportedly. The cook was questioned for several hours by the CBI SIT team. 

According to reports, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team led by doctor Sudhir Gupta will analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports and the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) will do other parts like the recreation of the sequence, evidence collection, and study of evidence.

Earlier on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS  to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

Stay tuned for regular updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: 

22 August 2020, 11:35 AM

The CBI officials have reached Cooper Hospital to meet the doctors who signed Sushant's autopsy report. 

22 August 2020, 11:08 AM

Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area.

22 August 2020, 10:59 AM

AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, to give medico-legal opinion. (Read full story here)

22 August 2020, 10:22 AM

The AIIMS forensic HOD Dr. Sudhir Gupta told Zee News, "I have received a request from CBI. The agency is in the process of procuring all documents and evidence. They may be sterilising all the copies."

Regarding Sushant's post mortem report, he said, "I m not going by what is in circulation. I have asked CBI to send me a soft copy. Have formed a team of 5 doctors - we will analyze all the papers here first. We may go to Mumbai on Wednesday or Thursday."

