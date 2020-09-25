Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Rakul Preet Singh to face NCB today

New Delhi: A day after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan flew back to Mumbai from Goa and Hyderabad respectively. While Deepika, Sara and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned on Saturday (September 26), Rakul Preet Singh will be probed in the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death today.

The NCB has a long list of questions prepared for the actresses. Rakul and Sara's names emerged after Rhea Chakraborty gave a statement before the federal agency.

On September 24, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi were grilled for over 4 hours by the NCB officials. Earlier, Rakul too was supposed to join the probe on the same day but she stated that she did not receive any summons. Hours later, Rakul acknowledged the summon.

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: