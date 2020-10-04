Live: As AIIMS rules out murder angle in Sushant's case, his sister Shweta says 'all eyes on CBI'

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery is intensifying day by day. In the latest development, the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that Sushant's death was not murder.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai home. His family members raised suspicion of him having been murdered. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father KK Singh.

Meanwhile, after the CBI took over the case, a drug angle also emerged in connection with his death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was roped in to investigate the case while the money-laundering charges against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his close aides were probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Stay tuned for all the updates in the case: