Live: As AIIMS rules out murder angle in Sushant's case, his sister Shweta says 'all eyes on CBI'

4 October 2020, 11:43 AM
"The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI," Shweta further wrote.
4 October 2020, 11:42 AM
We Will Win, says Shweta.
4 October 2020, 11:40 AM
Some people with "vested interests" targeted Mumbai police without knowing anything about the investigation, Param Bir Singh told PTI.
4 October 2020, 11:39 AM
The Mumbai police's probe stands vindicated with the AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant's case, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh said on Saturday.
4 October 2020, 11:38 AM
There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased: Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, formed in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
4 October 2020, 11:37 AM
AIIMS forensic team has ruled out murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.