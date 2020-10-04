हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: As AIIMS rules out murder angle in Sushant's case, his sister Shweta says 'all eyes on CBI'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai home.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 4, 2020 - 11:43
Comments |

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery is intensifying day by day. In the latest development, the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that Sushant's death was not murder. 

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai home. His family members raised suspicion of him having been murdered. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father KK Singh.

Meanwhile, after the CBI took over the case, a drug angle also emerged in connection with his death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was roped in to investigate the case while the money-laundering charges against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his close aides were probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Stay tuned for all the updates in the case:

4 October 2020, 11:43 AM

"The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI," Shweta further wrote.

4 October 2020, 11:42 AM

We Will Win, says Shweta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We Will Win! 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

4 October 2020, 11:40 AM

Some people with "vested interests" targeted Mumbai police without knowing anything about the investigation, Param Bir Singh told PTI.

4 October 2020, 11:39 AM

The Mumbai police's probe stands vindicated with the AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant's case, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh said on Saturday.

4 October 2020, 11:38 AM

There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased: Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, formed in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

4 October 2020, 11:37 AM

AIIMS forensic team has ruled out murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

