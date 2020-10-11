Live: Now, 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' billboards takes over Sri Lanka

11 October 2020, 11:25 AM
Days after the AIIMS forensic team submitted its report expressing the medico-legal opinion over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, advocate Vikas Singh requested the CBI to look into the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel which re-examined the death of the actor.
11 October 2020, 11:24 AM
Shekhar Suman's observation comes days after the AIIMS panel ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and Rhea Chakraborty, who was in judicial custody, was granted bail.
11 October 2020, 11:23 AM
Actor Shekhar Suman has a caustic reaction to the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulated to death. "Sushant's case has been strangulated to death. Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?" Suman wrote on his unverified Twitter account on Saturday to express his mind.
Sushant's case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia?or Aise fix kiya?
— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 10, 2020
11 October 2020, 11:22 AM
