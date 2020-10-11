हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Now, 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' billboards takes over Sri Lanka

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 11, 2020 - 11:25
New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka seeking justice for her brother. Shweta took to social media to share pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka. "Thanks Sri Lanka," she captioned the post.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. After massive demand for a CBI probe into his death, the premier investigating agency took over the case and is currently analysing all the possible angles of his death. 

Besides CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the drugs angle and money laundering case, respectively, in connection with Sushant's death.

Earlier this week, Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drugs case related to the actor's death. Besides Rhea, Sushant's two close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - were also given bail. 

Stay tuned for the updates on Sushant's case.

Days after the AIIMS forensic team submitted its report expressing the medico-legal opinion over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, advocate Vikas Singh requested the CBI to look into the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel which re-examined the death of the actor.

Shekhar Suman's observation comes days after the AIIMS panel ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and Rhea Chakraborty, who was in judicial custody, was granted bail.

 Actor Shekhar Suman has a caustic reaction to the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulated to death. "Sushant's case has been strangulated to death. Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?" Suman wrote on his unverified Twitter account on Saturday to express his mind. 

Shweta thanked Sushant's fans for their efforts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks Sri Lanka  #Justice4SushantSinghRajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

