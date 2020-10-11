Live: Now, 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' billboards takes over Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka seeking justice for her brother. Shweta took to social media to share pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka. "Thanks Sri Lanka," she captioned the post.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. After massive demand for a CBI probe into his death, the premier investigating agency took over the case and is currently analysing all the possible angles of his death.

Besides CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the drugs angle and money laundering case, respectively, in connection with Sushant's death.

Earlier this week, Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drugs case related to the actor's death. Besides Rhea, Sushant's two close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - were also given bail.

Stay tuned for the updates on Sushant's case.