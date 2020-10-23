Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

23 October 2020, 15:15 PM
Actress Sapna Pabbi reacts to reports of her being summoned by the NCB in drugs case.
23 October 2020, 15:13 PM
In his letter, Subramanian Swamy pointed out lapses in the report prepared by Dr Sudhir Gupta-led team which had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case.
If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice.
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2020