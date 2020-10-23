Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: The mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput takes new twists and turns every day. The recent development in the case is that BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday (October 22) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a review of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical report. The AIIMS panel had ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant's case.

In his letter, Subramanian Swamy had pointed out lapses in the report prepared by Dr Sudhir Gupta-led team which had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case. Notably, Dr Gupta headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

