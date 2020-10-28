हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

According to PTI, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for their brother.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 09:20
Comments |

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput, who was her boyfriend. The actress, who is the complainant in the case against Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, filed an affidavit in the HC on Tuesday opposing their plea and said the allegations against them are serious.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput: 

 

