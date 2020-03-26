Love-struck Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic's quarantine pic goes viral!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic, who got engaged at the New Year's in Dubai keep sharing their romantic date pictures and videos on Instagram. And now that the world is battling the deadly novel coronavirus and India is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, the couple decided to share their quarantine picture.

We must say, even their quarantine picture is so full of love. Natasa posted a picture on social media which has gone viral:

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

Meanwhile, the pandemic flu coronavirus has claimed over 21,000 lives globally as of now.