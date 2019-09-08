close

Kartik Aaryan

Lucknow schedule for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' wrapped up

The Lucknow schedule of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Pati Patni Aur Woh" was concluded on Saturday. And now the star cast is back in Mumbai.

Lucknow schedule for &#039;Pati Patni Aur Woh&#039; wrapped up

Lucknow: The Lucknow schedule of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Pati Patni Aur Woh" was concluded on Saturday. And now the star cast is back in Mumbai.

Director Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is a remake of the B.R. Chopra classic of the same name (1978), also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as female leads.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which the whole cast and crew is seen celebrating the completion of the film's Lucknow schedule.

While shooting in the city of Nawabs, Kartik had shared several photographs-- from enjoying Lucknow's cuisines to spending time in the streets.

In one of the images, Kartik can be seen enjoying mouthwatering Lucknowi parathas and chhole sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

"Pati Patni Aur Wohi" will release on December 6.

