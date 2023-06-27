Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fan Expresses Love With Tattoo, Actress Gets Emotional

Fans of movie stars display their unwavering love for their favourite cine celebrity in unique and sometimes crazy ways. From usinf their idol’s pictures as display images on their smartphones to repeatedly watching their films, and even going as far as getting their names and image permanently etched onto their bodies, fans express their admiration in extraordinary ways. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again captivated her fans with her talent and charm. For quite some time, she has been making headlines for her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-actor Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently left overwhelmed after she got a sweet surprise from a fan. It was at the Mumbai airport where Tamannaah was seen coming out with her co-actress Mrunal Thakur.

As Tamannaah Bhatia emerged from the airport, a swarm of eager fans surrounded her, seeking autographs and the opportunity to take a selfie with her. Amid the crowd, a female fan stepped forward, unveiling a special tattoo adorning her arm.

Seeing this display of affection, Tamannaah Bhatia was moved to the point of being almost in tears.

Tamannaah Bhatia gets emotional over fan's gesture

In a video going viral on social media, a female fan can be seen approaching Tamannaah Bhatia and showing off the tattoo. She had a black-and-white tattoo of the actress' face on her arm with a message that read, "I love you Tamannaah."

While Tamannaah Bhatia was left overwhelmed and almost in tears, the fan went on to touch the actress' feet and also gifted her a bouquet of flowers. Touched by the fan's gesture, Tamannaah spoke to her for a while and also gave her a warm hug before going away in her car.

Tamannaah Bhatia was dressed in a brown pantsuit teamed with a white t-shirt.

Watch:

As soon as the video was shared, social media users took to the comment section and showered love and affection. A user wrote, "Aisi izzat naseeb walo ko milti hai , khuda iss fan aur tamanna dono ko hamesha khush rakhe (Only lucky people will get such respect. May God keep the fan and Tamannaah happy).”

Another user wrote, "I know tammanah since 13 years she is such a golden."

"She felt so honored!" a third fan commented.

Tamannaah Bhatia in the news

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news for quite some time, especially after she confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma in a recent interview. Following the confirmation, the actor also opened up on their relationship and said, "There's a lot of love" in his life currently.

Both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2. The anthology also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra in prominent roles.