close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Luv Ranjan plans another film with Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone after Ajay Devgn's exit

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has reportedly planned another film with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor post Ajay Devgn's exit from the speculated film.

Luv Ranjan plans another film with Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone after Ajay Devgn&#039;s exit

New Delhi: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has reportedly planned another film with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor post Ajay Devgn's exit from the speculated film.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Luv is planning another drama with the same cast after Ajay told him he won’t be part of his other film that was announced. Luv already had Ranbir and DP’s dates for his film and this would have cost him a chance to get their dream pair again on screen. So he has started scripting another rom-com, which like his other films, will be quirky and funny too. He will start the film around February next year, exactly when he was planning to start the other one. Ranbir and DP have okayed the concept and a verbal go-ahead is already there.”

Earlier, Deepika in an interview with Vogue had completely denied working with #MeToo accused Luv Ranjan. Deepika said, "No! I would not, " when she was asked if she would be working with a person who has been accused of sexual harassment.

In 2018, Luv was accused of sexual harassment by an actress.

However, the director outrightly denied all allegations of sexual harassment against him. He then issued an apology. "I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am," Ranjan had said in a statement.

 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorDeepika PadukoneLuv RanjanAjay Devgn
Next
Story

Fans remember Kishore Kumar on his 32nd death anniversary

Must Watch

PT12M18S

PM Modi addresses a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, mentions Kashmir in his speech