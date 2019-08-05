Madhuri takes #GulelChallenge on #25YearsOfHAHK

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene took fans down memory lane on Monday by first enacting as Nisha from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" and then taking up the #GulelChallenge on the film's 25th anniversary.

One of the iconic scenes of the 1994 film was one where Madhuri's co-star Salman Khan playfully takes aim and shoots at her derriere using a catapult.

Twenty five years later, Madhuri took charge of the catapult. She captured it on camera and posted the video on Twitter, captioning it: "I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends and tag me. I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge!"

She also posted a video of herself that had her coughing in Nisha style.

"Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart? #25YearsOfHAHK," she captioned it.

The musical romantic-comedy film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, known for making family oriented movies. The film broke several records on release and became the biggest Bollywood hit of its time.