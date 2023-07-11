Madonna Shares Health Update After Recent Scare: ‘On The Road To Recovery’

Madonna is one of the biggest pop singers in the world. The American singer has been a global icon for years and has a massive fan following all over the world. Recently, the pop singer was in the news when she was found unresponsive at her residence in New York and then had to be rushed to a hospital, where she was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to reports, the singer suffered from a serious bacterial infection and was kept under observation for a few days. Now, Madonna took to social media and shared all the details about her health and her present condition after she was spotted strolling in NYC during the weekend.

Madonna shares health update

Since the news of Madonna’s admission to the hospital went viral, the singer has received a lot of love and support from her fans. Now, the veteran pop star has expressed her gratitude towards her fans and shared an update about her health condition.



In an Instagram post, Madonna wrote, “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna’s Celebration tour rescheduled

Continuing the post, the American music star also mentioned her highly anticipated ‘Celebration’ tour and the fact that it had to be postponed. She wrote, “The current plan is to reschedule, the North American leg of the tour and to be in Europe in October. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support.”

The Celebration tour was supposed to commence in Vancouver, Canada, and was expected to cover around 45 cities all around the world. The concert tour was a testament to Madonna's 40-year career in the music industry.