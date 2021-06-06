हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh's furry friends steal the limelight

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu actors Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh, in seperate social media posts, treated their followers with adorable videos of their pets.

Mahesh Babu posted a video of both his pet dogs on Instagram, who were busy playing with each other.

He captioned the video as: "Love need not speak volumes. #Sundayshenanigans."

Adivi Sesh, too posted a video on Sunday of his shih tzu dog, who he refers to as Bubbles M Adivi, barking bravely at its own sneezes. Sesh captioned the funny video as: "Who is sneezing? Bubbles is angry at whoever's sneezing."

Both the videos were quick to garner comments of admiration from their fans.

Interestingly, both the actors are working together in the biographical drama " Major".

The film marks Mahesh Babu's debut as a producer. It will see Sesh play the character of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film's release date has been postponed due to the pandemic. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 2. A new date is yet to be announced.

