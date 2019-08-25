Mahesh Bhatt ignited in us the fire to work: Pooja Bhatt

Bengaluru: Having wrapped up the Mysore schedule of 'Sadak 2' this week, actress Pooja Bhatt has penned an Instagram post, praising her father and director Mahesh Bhatt for igniting a "fire" in her team.

"Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for 'Sadak 2' in Mysore! Can't wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits, each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home, the fire Mahesh Bhatt has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour, passion and a desire to do even more," Pooja wrote.

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after almost two decades with 'Sadak 2', a sequel of his 1991 hit 'Sadak'.

'Sadak', a romantic thriller, featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The sequel stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

'Sadak 2' is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.