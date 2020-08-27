Mahesh Manjrekar gets Rs 35-crore extortion call, man held from Ratnagiri

New Delhi: A man from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri has been held by the police for allegedly making an extortion call to actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The person demanded a ransom of Rs 35 crore from Manjrekar. A police complaint was registered and then transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell. An investigation is still on.

According to news agency PTI, Manjrekar filed a complaint at Dadar police station two days ago. "As the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved, the offense has been transferred to the Anti- Extortion Cell for investigation," he said.

The National Award-winning filmmaker is credited with directing critically-acclaimed movies like 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Astitva' and 'Viruddh'. He has also acted in several films with some Bollywood A-listers.

Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar has also debuted in the industry. She was seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3', which released in December 2019. The film also starred Mahesh Manjrekar.

(With PTI inputs)