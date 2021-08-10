Making of a superstar: Sanjog Bhushan

We keep on hearing stories of successful people day in and day out. If you look at these stories, you will find too many talents and their efforts behind them. However, among all these people, there are some rare gems across different industries that seem to make news in the media. Music is one of the domains that have given some of the best people to this industry.

All thanks to their commitment, dedication, and passion, they are known to have a different level of vibe, tenacity, and zealousness, which have been the part and parcel of their work.

The music industry is among the few industries to have produced some excellent talent. But the success stories of music icons like Sanjog Bhushan instantly connect with people because they instil hope, positivity, and inspiration among the aspiring music professionals and producers who wish to lead this industry. His massive fan base today has made him a multi-hit platinum producer.

He has given smashing hits like ‘Be with you, Keep me up, Everything Changes and Better days “. Sanjog is the epitome of hard work, honesty and success. Whether it was going through rough times, being an esports owner or a music producer, he gives his best in everything. Without any godfather in the industry, Bhushan has made a mark for himself in the entertainment industry. It has been 5 years since he started his journey of accomplishments, and he is unstoppable. Bhushan wants to produce more such musical gems that his fans will enjoy.

About his love for music, the icon shares, “I’ve grown up listening to all kinds of songs. It inspired and encouraged me to step in this field and create something of my own. I always knew that I have to work extremely hard to leave a mark with my songs especially in an industry of millions of producers and composers. But I was ready to give that much time and take risks. Today, people recognise and love my work and it makes me happy and confident that I’ve done something right by following my passion.”

Currently sitting at a throne that a lot of individuals dream off.

The soon to be 21 years old has kept his profile extremely private, while a lot of individuals/schools/ groups have taken credit for teaching him the art of music-making, he remains silent on such humour and prefers to be away from stardom. The young icon said, “When you reach a certain stage in life where you are successful, a lot of people etc will take the credit for where you are . It does not affect me anymore “.

Already been labelled #2 most popular under 21 teen in India by “Times of India” his success story is no short of hardships and long nights.

However, he recalls “ Those struggles have helped him be a better person in life”. Currently, he is gearing up finally for his new track “Sundown”. Back In April just before he released “Better Days “ he dropped a 20-second preview of his upcoming release, This 20-second promo had that completely smashed the Soundcloud server in India. This promo was responsible for over 22 million streams in 120 mins and one of the Soundcloud employees shared “ About 5:30 in the evening we started to get emails and tweets about Soundcloud not functioning, we tried tracing the problem, to which we were able to find that a 20-second track named “ SUNDOWN TEASER” By TRIX ( Real artist name - Sanjog Bhushan) Volume of listeners and engagers were the reason why the whole system crashed. We tried reaching out to the artist to remove the track so we can restore our servers but his fans constantly kept tweeting us about how much they loved the teaser and wanted us to fix our servers as soon as possible, all this for a 20 second worth of the song. It’s crazy how his fans have been constantly been on his side, to such an extent we ourselves were doubtful to remove the track due to the backlash that we would have to face from his multi-million fan base “.

The hype building for his new track is magical. We hope and wish the young next-gen artist the very best of luck.

(Disclaimer: Brand desk content)