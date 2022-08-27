NewsLifestylePeople
Malaika Arora looked like a dream in a white blouse and skirt set. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand, looked charming in black embellished kurta pyjama.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On Friday, Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta hosted a star-studded wedding bash.
  • Many celebs from B-town embraced the event and pictures and videos are now surfacing all over social media.
  • The lovebirds grooved to Malla's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' and the video has taken over the internet.

New Delhi: On Friday, Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta hosted a star-studded wedding bash. Many celebs from B-town embraced the event and pictures and videos are now surfacing all over social media.

Malaika Arora looked like a dream in a white blouse and skirt set. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand looked charming in black embellished kurta pyjama. The lovebirds grooved to Malla's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' and the video has taken over the internet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In the video, Arjun can be seen flirting with her lady love while dancing, both did the hook step and recited the lyrics together. Malaika and Arjun are definitely giving out major couple goals in this video, love is not just in the air but also on the dance floor!

Kunal and Arpita are all set to tie the knot on August 28th and the pre-wedding rituals have already begun. On Friday night, the designers hosted a mega bash which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackyy Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and more.

