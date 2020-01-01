Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor ring in the New Year's together in Goa, share pic

New Delhi: Hot and happening Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor welcomed the New Year 2020 together in Goa. Malaika took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture of themselves in which she can be seen kissing Arjun on his cheeks.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, "Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020."

She also shared a group picture which features her parents, sister Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak. Malla captioned it, "Happy new year."

Arjun and Malaika were also snapped celebrating Christmas together. They also attended a pre-Christmas bash hosted by Saif and Kareena.

Time and again, the rumours of their impending wedding has surfaced on the internet but the duo have always maintained that they are in no hurry to tie the knot.

On the professional front, two of Arjun's film made to the theatres Panipat and India's Most Wanted. Sadly, none of the films could weave magic at the Box Office.