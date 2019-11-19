close

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora ditches car, hops into an autorickshaw

Mumbai: Bollywood scorcher Malaika Arora ditched her car and chose to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of home a while back.

Looking gorgeous as ever in a white shirt teamed with matching hat and brown ankle boots, Malaika completed the designer look with a maroon handbag, reports pinkvilla.com.

She was accompanied by her mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Lately, the 46-year-old Malaika has mostly being making news thanks to rumours of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Although she has shared pictures with Arjun on Instagram, the couple is yet to formally announce their relationship in public.

In Bollywood, Malaika was last seen dancing to the beats of the 'Hello hello" number in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film "Pataakha", starring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz.

Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorArbaaz Khan
