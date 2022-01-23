Malaika Arora has THIS sassy reply for people trolling her dressing choices: ‘I cannot live my life…’

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora is a hottie and likes to dress up unapologetically. The actress is often trolled for dressing choices but she chooses not to respond to them. Malaika has now open up on getting trolled for her outfits and claims that she is ‘not silly and stupid’ and understands what looks good on her. The ‘India Best Dancer’ judge further adds that women are always judged for the clothes they wear, but she is not going to let unwarranted opinions change her dressing sensibilities.

“A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way,” Malaika Arora shared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Adding further, that people should ‘live and let live’ and respect people’s personal choices, she added, “If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that.”

Earlier, in a podcast with Namrata Zakaria, ‘Tell Me How You Did It’, Malaika opened up about marrying young and having a baby. On being asked if it negatively impacted her career, she said, “My answer would be ‘no’. It’s never, ever been a hindrance. It never was a hindrance”.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19 years old son Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple is going strong.