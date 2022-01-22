हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora breaks her silence on marrying Arbaaz Khan early and having a child

Malaika Arora maintained that her personal life never really impacted her professional space.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Malaika Arora has always been vocal about her personal life. She recently was a part of a podcast with Namrata Zakaria, Tell Me How You Did It, where she opened up on marriage and having kids.

When asked whether early marriage to Arbaaz Khan affected or impacted her professional growth or not, Malaika said, "My answer would be ‘no’. It’s never, ever been a hindrance. It never was a hindrance. I’m proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I’ve made. Being married, or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don’t think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn’t have any bearing on my professional life."

She added that back then leading ladies were not willing to the big step but now things have changed. Malaika quipped that today actresses are getting married, having kids and also working all along. 

Malla maintained that her personal life never really impacted her professional space.

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple is going strong. 

 

