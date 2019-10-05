Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in these traditional outfits by Seema Khan—Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Malaika Arora makes heads turn the moment she steps out in public. Be it an awards show, a casual dinner date, or a gym visit, the stunner leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and is ageing like fine wine!

She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her life.

In her recent Instagram uploads, Malaika is a sight to behold wearing traditional lehengas by Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan.

Check out her posts here:

The diva has a massive fan-following with over 9.9 million followers on Insta.

Her personal life is often under the scanner owing to her alleged relationship with the handsome Arjun Kapoor. The two have never 'officially' admitted to dating each other, but their frequent outings, love-filled posts and social media PDA speaks volumes.