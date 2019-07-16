Malaika Arora looks all peachy in latest gymwear — Pictures inside

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town beauty Malaika Arora can give any young actress a run for their money. The fitness enthusiast was recently clicked outside a gym in Khar, Mumbai and guess what? The paps went crazy clicking the gorgeous face.

Malla flaunted her washboard abs in a peach colour-coordinated gym dress looking picture perfect. Well, such is Malaika's obsession with fitness that be it a Monday, Friday, Saturday, or day after she parties hard with her gang, she makes sure to never miss out on her workout.

While on some days she opts for pilates, on other days, she goes in for yoga session. She also often gets company from her darling sister Amrita Arora to her gym.

Take a look at her pictures from gym:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika recently returned from her romantic getaway with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and going by the pictures on social media, we are her sure her New York vacation was all things romantic.

Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other, has been making public appearances together at several events lately.

Malla and Arjun's impending wedding is another rumour that has been floating around for quite some time now. But the actor has always maintained that whenever such a big thing happens, he will share it with everyone.