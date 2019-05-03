Malaika Arora looks casual yet super chic in these pictures!

New Delhi: The gorgeous Malaika Arora is often making our jaws drop with her alluring pictures. A few days ago, the stunner took to Instagram and shared some throwback pics from her recent Maldives vacation. Malaika looked stunning as she took a dip in the water wearing a red bikini. The actress flaunted her perfectly toned body, which is a result of her regular fitness activities.

On Thursday, Malaika was snapped outside her dance class in Bandra and looked super stylish in the pics. Dressed in a white tee and shorts, her look is chic yet comfy. She completed her outfit by pairing it with a cutesy backpack.

Check out the pics here:

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Doesn't she redefine the concept of aging?

The diva's personal life is in limelight these days as she is rumoured to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Even though the duo hasn't really talked about their relationship status in public, there is ample evidence to prove that something is cooking between them.

Rumour mills were rife that the two will be tying the nuptial knot in April this year. However, nothing like that happened or is going to take place anytime soon as both Malaika and Arjun have refuted wedding reports.

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Arjun was asked if he is getting married in June. He replied, “No, I am not. I’m 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I’m in no hurry to get married.”