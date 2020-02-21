Malaika Arora looks every bit stunning in a patola sari, shares jaw-dropping pic

New Delhi: The diva of Bollywood Malaika Arora was the showstopper at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 in Mumbai, for which she draped a beautiful red patola sari from the studios of designer Sangeeta Kilachand with a black crop top. Malaika, needless to say, looked every bit gorgeous on the red carpet. She aced her traditional look with silver choker and necklace are with emerald embellishments, a small black bindi and a neat bun.

Pictures of Malaika gracing the red carpet are all over social media and she also shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself, which invited comments of celebrities and her fans, who asked her to go for the Indian look more often.

Here's how Malaika made the spotlight follow her:

Malaika, a fitness freak and one who swears by yoga, also won the Fitness Icon trophy at the event.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. She runs a yoga studio in Mumbai. On the work front, she keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits and also co-owns and a fashion label.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.