Malaika Arora looks uber chic in a top with plunging neckline—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is aging like fine wine. Her pictures often take the internet by storm and whether it is an awards show or a casual outing, Malla knows how to look her best. The stunner was spotted at Sequel in Bandra recently and caught the attention of the paps in a casual yet chic outfit.

Malaika wore a white tea with a plunging neckline paired with black and white shorts. She gave a classy twist to the outfit by pairing it with a white coat-style shrug.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Isn't she a fashion masterpiece?

On the personal front, the actress made her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor Insta official by sharing a loved up post for him on his birthday. The caption of the post was, “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always” The two were holidaying in New York and were treating fans with pictures from their vacay.

The couple's dating rumours first sparked when they were seen sitting next to each other during a fashion show in 2018. Since then, they have been spotted together on various occasions, making fans curious and happy at the same time.