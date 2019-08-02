Malaika Arora oozes oomph as a beach babe on Travel+Leisure magazine cover—See photos

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is a beach babe and how! The diva has defied age and rocks at 43. The B-Town stunner follows a strict fitness regime and seldom ditches her workout sessions. And that explains how she manages to look like a million bucks.

Well, Malla (as she is fondly called) is a popular Instagram celebrity as well. She recently shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot for Travel+Leisure India and South Asia edition of the magazine.

She featured on the cover of the high-end magazine which has the picturesque Maldives beach as the backdrop. She is the cover girl for the August issue of the magazine.

Check out her photoshoot and cover pictures:

Her flowy gowns and breathtaking look on the mesmerising Male beaches is simply unmissable.

She is majorly into yoga and gymming—which helps her stay fit and fab. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai. Malaika has a huge fan base who follow her on the social media platform and are eager to know more about her upcoming projects. She has over 9.1 million followers on Instagram as of now.