Babydolls all grown up, feels Malaika Arora as she shares pics of Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya!

New Delhi: The very stunning Malaika Arora attended the post-wedding bash hosted by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Ritesh Sidhwani's house on February 24, 2022 night. The gala affair saw who's who of Bollywood gather together under one roof after a long time.

Malaika came with her girl gang including sister Amrita, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The ladies dazzled in all-black outfits giving kickass vibes. Also, present at the do were generation next girls - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Malla shared her beautiful picture with Shanaya Kapoor and a cutesy photo of this young trio posing for cams. She called them 'Babydolls all grown up'.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo is going strong. They ushered in New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives before that.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.