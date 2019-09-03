Malaika Arora subtly photobombs Arjun Kapoor's picture- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is holidaying in Austria with his ladylove Malaika Arora. Although the two have not posted a picture together, every picture that they post on social media carry a bit of them.

Arjun shared a picture of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen striking a cool pose but what caught everyone's attention was not the Panipat actor but a hand, which has manicured nails and beige nail paints. Fans were quick to guess whose hands were those and loved how beautifully Malaika's hands photobombed Arjun's picture.

Sharing his picture, Arjun wrote, "Tremendously Technicolor Tuesday !!!"'



After making heads turn with their stunning appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week, Arjun and Malaika flew to Austria a couple of days ag. The couple recently shared pictures with similar backgrounds. Farah Khan was quick to spot the similarity. She posted hilarious comments under their pictures.

Recently, when Malaika shared a stunning picture of herself, Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor was quick to praise the 'in-house photographer'.

The two are going strong and might tie the knot in 2020 if all goes well.