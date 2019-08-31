close

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora swims in a lake in Austria, shares breathtaking video-Watch

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his lady love Malaika Arora are having a gala time in Austria. The couple shared pictures from the exotic location. Malaika also took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself swimming in the lake. 

In the video shared by Malla, she can be seen swimming in the middle of a lake which is surrounded by beautiful mountains. The actress can be seen donning a pink bikini.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora lover (@malaikaaroralover) on

After making heads turn with their stunning appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week, Arjun and Malaika flew to Austria a couple of days ag. The couple recently shared pictures with similar backgrounds. Farah Khan was quick to spot the similarity. She posted hilarious comments under their pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stand still, take a moment, be grateful.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Farah also shared an Instagram post that suggested that Malaika and Arjun are apparently holidaying in Austria with Anil and Sunita Kapoor. Her post read, "When you can’t afford Viva Austria.. You come to Wai Maharashtra. Shout out to my rich friends @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial .. #FOMO."

Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorFarah KhanAustria
