Malaika Arora's smouldering look in a layered gold Seema Khan saree is a vision to behold—Photos

Malaika Arora

The very stunning and gorgeous, Malaika Arora needs no introduction to the world of fashion. She is hailed as the desi Jennifer Lopez, who can rock any number defying age like a diva.

New Delhi: The very stunning and gorgeous, Malaika Arora needs no introduction to the world of fashion. She is hailed as the desi Jennifer Lopez, who can rock any number defying age like a diva.

Ace fashion designer friend and Sohail Khan's better half, Seema Khan's latest collection was donned by none other than the hottie at forty, Malaika, looking worth a million bucks!

Check out photos:

Malaika wore an antique gold cutdana sadi embroidered cutwork blouse along with sequins draped layered saree. And the breathtaking pictures were clicked by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker.

The fitness expert and yoga enthusiast Malaika enjoys a massive 9.9 million followers on Instagram.

The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

 

 

 

